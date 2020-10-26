ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the people who invaded the FCT warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council and looted food items in the store.

Mr Bello gave the order during an emergency security meeting with leaders of various security agencies in the city, on Monday, in Abuja.

The minister, who asked those who looted the food items to return them immediately, said there would be massive deployment of security agencies to safeguard factories and warehouses in Idu Industrial District of the city.

”What is going on is was no longer #EndSARS protest but broad day stealing by hoodlums,” he said.

On her part, The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, condemned the looting.

Mrs Aliyu said no nation could survive without a food reserve which are being looted across the country.

She called on council chairmen and traditional rulers to reach out to opinion molders unite the people against looters.

Royal fathers, who spoke, called for decisive action to be taken against those looting across the city.

They said that hoodlums are beginning to enter markets, shops and personal business premises.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, Brigade commander, Chief of Staff to the minister amongst others.