The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) says campaigns for the local government elections scheduled for December 12 will hold from November 4 to December 10.

Its Commissioner in charge of Media and Publicity, Yakubu Chogudo, said this in Lokoja on Saturday.

Mr Chogudo directed political parties to submit their campaign schedules, to aid proper monitoring by the commission.

“It should consist of the dates and schedules of movements to various locations in the state e.g. local government wards, polling units, senatorial districts and ultimately, the venue for the grand finale,” he said in a statement.

According to him, this will enable the commission to prepare a dossier that will guarantee a hitch-free campaign at all locations in the state.

The commission had earlier announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 20 other political parties will participate in the election scheduled for December 12.

(NAN)

