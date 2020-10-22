The usually bustling streets of Abuja were noticeably quieter on Wednesday and Thursday, since the violence that rocked the city earlier this week.

In stark contrast to events unfolding in states such as Lagos, Rivers and Ondo, Abuja has witnessed a relative lull.

On Monday, EndSARS protesters, who had gathered to demand an end to police brutality in the capital, were attacked by hoodlums at several points across the city.

The violence took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when hoodlums once again began attacking protestors and extorting passersby in the streets.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Dutse police station was burned on Tuesday morning. On the same day, fatalities were recorded in both the Dutse and Apo neighbourhoods.

However, for the past two days, residents of central Abuja have woken up to a more sheepish city, as many people have stayed home.

At what is usually rush hour on a Thursday afternoon, the city’s main avenues were relatively quiet.

One taxi driver stationed near the popular Wuse market told this reporter, “It would usually take 30 minutes to cross this area – now it has taken me just two”.

Another taxi driver complained that he had only had seven clients that day – “on a normal day I would have had 15 already”.

There were similar scenes inside Wuse market.

“There have been no customers since Wednesday,” said Austin, who owns a stand selling sunglasses.

“People are afraid to go out because of the current situation.”

There were reports of vendors at the Gudu market arming themselves against potential looters, but the situation remained calm.

In the meanwhile, a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his security apparatus took place at the National Security Council chambers on the other side of Abuja.

The president is expected to address the country on the subject of this meeting in a televised speech at 7pm (WAT).