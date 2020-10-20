ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Wuse, on Tuesday in Minna expressed sympathy with victims of a fuel tanker explosion in a multiple accident which occurred in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day.

The tanker was involved in an accident with four other trucks during which six persons lost their lives and at least three others were seriously injured.

Mr Wuse said in a statement that he was still in shock at the havoc bad roads had continued to wreak on the people in the state, especially on rural dwellers who were struggling to make ends meet.

He called on the federal government to hasten commencement of work on the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road which had been a death trap for a long time, and suggested that a special route be dedicated to trucks plying the area.

He commended the state’s Fire Service for its quick response, which reduced possible extensive carnage resulting from the explosion.

Mr Wuse noted also that the accident would affect the economy of the state government as well as that of the council area as the incident occurred on a day when Lapai market day was underway. (NAN)