ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 96-member senatorial Campaign Council to solicit the votes of the people of Plateau South for the senatorial by-election scheduled to hold in the zone on Oct. 31.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, in a statement on Sunday in Jos, said that campaign council would be led by Kefas Dandam.

Mr Akans said Mr Dandam would be assisted by all aspirants who contested along with the senatorial candidate, George Daika.

He said the council was inaugurated by the State Chairperson of the party, Chris Hassan, and that the exercise was witnessed by I.D Gyang, members of the State House of Assembly and some critical stakeholders.

“As we are all aware, the race for the Southern Senatorial seat is entering its critical stage.

“As a party, we are on ground and more than prepared to win this election.

“The massive acceptance and commitment shown at the just-concluded ‘thank you tour’ and the consultation with our party leaders, men, women, youths across the six local government areas involved is quite impressive.

“This is an evidence that this election is sealed in favour of our popular party, the PDP,” he said.

The by-election is to fill the Plateau south which became vacant following the death of Ignatius Datong Longjan, the senator who had hitherto represented the zone in the 9th senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.