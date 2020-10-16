ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has signed the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill into law.

Mr AbdulRazaq appended his signature on the bill on Thursday night after receiving a copy from the House of Assembly delegation led by Speaker, Danladi Salihu and House Leader, Magaji Olawoyin.

The House had on September 28 held a public hearing on the bill.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Deborah Aremu, and the Clerk of the House, Jummai Kperogi, also witnessed the signing of the bill.

Before the development, the state was amongst the 19 states criticised for not domesticating the human rights law after former President Goodluck Jonathan passed it into law in 2015.

The law addresses domestic violence and other forms of violence such as genital mutilation, rape, unlawful restraint, spousal battery, attack with harmful substance, harmful widowhood practices, forced isolation, amongst others.

VAPP is cited as a law to eliminate violence in private and public life, promote maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders in the state and for other connected purposes.

“The domestication of this legal instrument helps to project our state as truly committed to protection of human rights.

“I thank the leadership and members of the 9th Assembly in the state for the good job they did on this bill. We are proud of them. I also commend our partner NGOs and other bodies who have been at the forefront of promoting this legislation in Nigeria,” the governor said.

According to Mr Salihu, the assent is a significant milestone in the collective struggle to decisively combat rape, domestic violence and other social vices in Kwara State.

