Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state starting from October 30, 2020.

Mr Lalong had before now disclosed that schools will be reopened before the end of October, noting that a committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Danladi Atu, has been set up to look into full resumption.

However, according to a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Makut Macham, on Thursday, stakeholders have been engaged to set up mechanisms for observing COVID-19 protocols in all schools in the state.

“By this directive, schools are to resume academic activities for 3rd term and ensure they operate within the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the safety of students and teachers.

Already, various trainings and engagements have been held to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements. Similarly, the management of schools has been mandated to clean, fumigate and re-arrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption.

Meanwhile, all grade six students are to resume schools between 19th-23rd October to prepare for the First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance Examinations.”

He also advised that all heads of public and private schools with a huge population to consider staggered school attendance to avoid going against COVID-19 protocols relating to social distancing.

The Governor directed that all exchange students who have arrived from other states should be accommodated pending the resumption date.

In no distant time, arrangements to facilitate the resumption of tertiary institutions in the state will materialise, Governor Lalong assured.

The resumption comes seven months after the nationwide halt on academic activities declared in March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has assailed the globe.

As of the time of filing this report, over 60,000 infections have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).