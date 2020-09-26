ADVERTISEMENT

Victims of flooding in Kogi State had cause to smile recently as the Future Assured team delivered relief items to them from the wife of the Nigerian president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement from her media aide, Aliyu Abdullahi, said for two days running, the team visited locations at Koton Karfe Local Government area and parts of Lokoja town, where homes were visibly submerged

Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Event Management, who led the team, delivered the goodwill message of Mrs Buhari, and expressed her solidarity with the victims at their time of need.

Wife of the Kogi State governor, Rashida Bello, who spoke on behalf of the victims, conveyed their appreciation and urged victims to use the items judiciously.

Items distributed include rice and other food commodities, toiletries, blankets and clothing materials.

The team also delivered hospital essentials to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, for its own use and for distribution to Primary Health Care Centers.

The items, which were received by the Medical Director, Isa Shuaibu, include hand sanitisers, face masks, assorted drugs, cleaning agents, disinfectants and surgical gloves. The team used the occasion to visit and commiserate with patients at the hospital including those affected by the recent petrol tanker explosion, which claimed dozens of lives.

The team also distributed items to empower the people of Kogi State. Items distributed include hair dryers for women to help them in their hair styling business and water pumping machines for farmers, to help them boost dry season farming in the state.

Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kogi State Chapter, Mohammed Suleiman, commended the First Lady for the kind gesture.

On the entourage were the Secretary to the State Government, Ayoade Folashade, Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu and Commissioner for Environment, Adewale Omofaiye.

