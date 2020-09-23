ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Kogi State Command, has confirmed the death of 23 persons in a tanker explosion which occured in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the inferno started after a petrol tanker rammed into oncoming vehicles around 8 am on Wednesday.

Asides the lives that were lost, a school bus, cars, tricycles, and motorcycles were destroyed, the FRSC sector commander in Lokoja, Idris Fika, told this paper.

Mr Fika said a total of 23 corpses, including 10 adult males, six female adults, three female and four male children were evacuated from the scene.

According to him, the deceased have been deposited in the morgue at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja for their relatives to recover them for burial.

Meanwhile, a little boy escaped death with minor injuries. He has been treated and taken home by his parents.

He added that some corps officers have been deployed to the scene for traffic maintenance.

“They will ensure that the unhindered movement is restored back to the place,” Mr Fika said.

While the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello has sympathised with the families of the deceased and called for calm, his deputy, Edward Onoja, visited the scene in the afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

