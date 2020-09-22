ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Monday suspended the management of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS).

The decision, according to his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, was as a result of “violating corporate governance in the service as revealed by the 2019 Audited Financial Report of the KGIRS.”

In the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, it stated that Mr Bello’s action “is to ensure the revenue service carries out its activities with excellent corporate governance, utmost transparency and accountability”.

Meanwhile, an interim management committee headed by the state’s finance commissioner, Idris Asiru, was appointed.

“Governor Bello also approved the appointments of the following persons into the Interim Management Committee that will oversee the daily affairs of the Service; the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, SAN, the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala and the Auditor General Local Government, Alh. Usman Ododo while the Accountant General of the State, Alh. Momoh Jibrin is to serve as the Secretary,” the statement added.

