ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), has arraigned three workers at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Niger State, for allegedly inserting names of three ghost workers into the payroll of the Medical Centre.

Those docked are the Head of Payroll Department, Sadiq A. Sadiq; Head of Internal Audit, Awesu M. Bababida, and Ihuoma Mirian, a staff of the Centre.

The trio were arraigned before Justice Abdullahi Mika’ilu of High Court 4 sitting in Minna, Niger State to respond to a three-count charge for using their position to confer corrupt advantage upon themselves.

According to the anti-graft agency, “the court was informed of how the three colluded to use the ghost workers’ names and syphoned monies to the tune of N17, 517,967.34k (Seventeen Million, Five Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty Seven Naira, Thirty Four Kobo only), into personal use, knowingly very well that the three names never existed.”

Their offences are contravened sections 19 and 26(1) (c) and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“That you Sadiq A. Sadiq (M), Awesu M. Bababida (M) and Ihuoma Mirian (F) being public officers of the Department of Payroll and Audit Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Bida, Niger State sometime in October, 2015 to July, 2016 or thereabout within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did conspire among yourselves: to wit: inserting names of three ghost workers into the payroll of the Federal Medical Centre, Bida,” the charge sheet read.

However, the accused persons entered a “not guilty” plea when the charges were read to them.

Also, counsel to the defendants prayed the Court to grant his clients bail which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Justice Mika’il granted the accused bail in the sum of N5m each. They were also ordered to individually provide two (2) sureties with evidence of ownership of landed properties worth N5m each within the jurisdiction of the court, in addition to surrendering their travel documents.

The case has been adjourned to October 6, 2020 for commencement of hearing.

Related