Concerned parties in the education sector will meet with the ministry of education to determine the reopening of schools in Kwara State on Wednesday.

School proprietors, as well as teachers’ unions, had before now protested the continued closure of schools since the government shut down schools to contain the spread of COVID-19 in March.

Over 50,000 infections have so far been reported across the country while the respiratory disease has claimed over 1,000 lives since it broke out in February.

PREMIUM TIMES in its weekly review of official data, published on Sunday, reported how Nigeria is gradually overcoming the virus, going by the dwindling rate of new infections.

Many state authorities have now announced resumption dates for all schools.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Fatimah Ahmed, has now confirmed that the ministry will meet all stakeholders in the education sector on Wednesday for ratification on the proposed 2020/2021 academic calendar.

As contained in a statement, she said the ministry has prepared the proposed 2020/2021 academic calendar which may start very soon based on the ratification by education stakeholders.

“Hajia Ahmed also revealed that the Ministry, in conjunction with UBEC, has started sensitization of Head Teachers and Principals on the need to adhere strictly to the NCDC guidelines in order to flatten the curve of Covid-19.”

In addition, she said the ministry has directed all education secretaries to inspect the level of preparedness of schools in their locality and advise the government on other areas requiring urgent attention in order to avoid students contracting COVID-19.

She, however, reiterated the commitment of the present administration to providing all necessary precautionary measures that will guarantee the safety of students and pupils.

