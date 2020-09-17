As part of efforts to curb the proliferation of firearms, the Niger State command of the Nigeria Police Force has issued an ultimatum for submission of illegal and prohibited firearms.

“The Niger State Police Command hereby calls on members of the public who are in possession of illegal and prohibited firearms such as single barrel, double barrel, automatic pump action and locally fabricated gun etc to render such firearms to a nearby Police Division, Area Command or State Headquarters on or before 30th September, 2020,” said the command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun.

Upon the expiration of this ultimatum, the command shall commence “aggressive firearms mop-up exercise in the state and anyone found in possession of firearm without compliance to the aforementioned directive shall be arrested and prosecuted for unlawful possession of firearm.”

He said this is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to mop up illegal and prohibited firearms in circulation across the country.

Mr Adamu had in August ordered the arrest of those in possession of illegal and prohibited firearms ahead of the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections.

The order is targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country which is contrary to the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act.

State police commissioners were directed to convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups and quasi-security outfits spread across the country in order to ensure that their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Abiodun warned the general public about the danger in arming people in the guise of defending their communities. He said such communities should instead partner with the police.

He believes that the partnership will bring crime to its barest minimum in Niger State.

