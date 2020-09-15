Some residents of Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the influx of unregistered motorcycle operators in spite of a ban on their operations by the area council.

The residents, who made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kuje, a suburb of the FCT, on Tuesday, described the development as “a treat to security” in the area.

The Kuje Area Council administration had on May 12 banned operations of commercial motorcycles; and introduced tricycle as a means of transportation in the area.

The administration said the increasing number of unregistered motorcycles in the area was exposing the residents to criminal activities such as kidnapping and banditry.

Abraham Gado, a resident of Kuchiyako Community in Kuje, said the current situation required adequate political will on the part of the council to ensure the protection of lives and property of people in the area.

“With the security challenges in the country now, you cannot imagine the number of motorcyclists that have moved into Kuje, despite the ban imposed by the area council.

“Almost all the commercial and privately-owned motorcycles operate without registered number plates. The riders are reckless and passengers are at their mercy.

“They do not belong to any association or union, and the worst is that we do not even know where many of them come from or reside.

“It will require the political will of the leadership of the area council to ensure the protection of lives and property in Kuje,” Mr Gado said.

Another resident, James Mark of Kayarda community, said that the influx of motorcycle operators in the area was worrisome and called on the council to do the needful urgently.

Mr Mark also called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to ensure that motorcyclists in the area adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

“We are faced with the menace of commercial motorcyclists who torment other road users with their reckless riding.

“They also park indiscriminately along the road, thereby making movement difficult for other road users.

“We should not allow any group of persons to be above the law and hold majority to ransom,” he said.

On his part, Balla Usman called on the FRSC officials to collaborate with the area council in ensuring that the motorcycles were registered and issued number plates for easy identification.

He, however, frowned at the council authorities for lack of political will, and continuity in ensuring enforcement on its policies and decision in governance.

“You cannot imagine the number of motorcyclists that would immediately converge whenever any motorcycle operator is involved in a minor accident with a car; even when they are at fault.

“The dilapidated roads are also not something to write home about, especially during this rainy season; the road users are facing untold hardships,” he said.

