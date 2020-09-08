The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, says it has no Study Centre for Top Up Programme in Ekiti State.

This is contained in a statement from the Director of University Relations, Abdulrazaq Sanni, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“Our attention has been drawn to an advert making the rounds, especially in Ekiti State, by some unscrupulous individuals, about the offer of admission into KWASU Top Up Programme by KWASU (Ekiti State Study Centre).

”The University hereby wishes to inform the unsuspecting public and especially all our intending applicants that KWASU has no Study Centre, in whatever form, in Ekiti State, hence any formation of, or affiliation with KWASU (Ekiti Study Centre) is non-existent.

”KWASU hereby dissociates itself from the information contained in the poster and urge the general public to consider it as misleading, mischievous and fake.

”We also wish to warn intending applicants and the public to beware of fraudulent acts by unscrupulous elements parading themselves as affiliates of the institution.

”You can visit ONLY Kwara State University, Malete’s website (www.kwasu.edu.ng) for genuine information concerning admission into the University,” the statement read.

(NAN)

