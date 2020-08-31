Yahaya Bello hails Supreme Court judgement affirming his re-election

Related News

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement that dismissed the appeals by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), challenging his re-election.

Mr Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the judgement is a re-affirmation of his “landmark victory” of the November 16, 2019, election held in the state.

In a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor said, “the Apex Court’s decision upholding his victory is an affirmation of the identical positions on the matters taken by the erudite jurists at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.”

Mr Bello commended the apex court for being “upright and just” and thanked the entire citizens of the state for their support.

“The governor praised the panel of 7 Justices led by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammadu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria which heard the appeals and Hon. Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji CFR who read this morning’s judgment alone. Appreciating the court for her uprightness and erudition, the Governor thanked the entire citizens of the state for casting their votes for him and joining him to defend same to the end. He assured them that his administration will continue to do more and more for them in line with his campaign slogan.”

“The Governor used the moment to pay tribute to His Royal Majesty, Dr. Micheal Idakwo, Ameh Oboni II, the late Attah of Igala who passed on last week. He described the late traditional ruler as ‘a unifier’ who was a great supporter of his administration, a father and a wise counsellor.

“The Governor called on the other parties and their candidates to forgo all forms of bitterness and division and join hands with him to take Kogi to the next level, the statement added.

