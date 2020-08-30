Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni II

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the Attah Igala, Michael Oboni II, over the transition of the monarch.

Oboni II, the paramount ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs, died on Thursday in Abuja. He was aged 72.

In a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari described the late Attah Igala as ”a man of peace, who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of his people, Kogi and Nigeria”.

Mr Buhari said the 27th Attah Igala would be greatly missed for his wise counsel and reputation for honesty, urging his subjects to sustain achievements he recorded during his eight-year rule.

He prayed to God to console the family of the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest.

(NAN)