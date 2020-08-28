Kwara Deputy Governor recovers from COVID-19

Related News

The deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, has tested negative to COVID-19, three weeks after contracting the virus.

Mr Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi, announced their positive status after the couple underwent the COVID-19 test earlier in the month.

Mr Alabi is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on Coronavirus.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesperson of the technical committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, Mr Alabi’s result came back negative on Friday.

“The Deputy Governor Kwara state and Chairman of the Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee has tested negative to #COVIDー19. The result which came out today is a true reflection of the efforts of our Governor, the Gatekeepers, and the Technical committee who have been working tirelessly.”

ALSO READ:

However, the status of his wife was not disclosed.

Earlier, the chief of staff to the Kwara State governor, Aminu Adisa, died of COVID-19 last month.

Over 51,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the country so far while over 1,000 deaths have been recorded.