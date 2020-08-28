Hit-and-run driver kills commercial motorcyclist

Related News

A hit-and-run driver on Friday killed a commercial motorcyclist on the overhead bridge at the popular post office area in Ilorin.

The accident, which occurred at about 4:10 p.m., a source said, was due to over-speeding by the driver of a private car and the commercial motorcyclist.

The duo reportedly had a head-on collision, leading to the death of the motorcyclist on the spot.

According to the source, who preferred anonymity, the incident also left the passenger at the back of the motorcycle seriously injured.

When a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the scene, officials of the Kwara Traffic Management Agency (KWARTMA) were seen conveying the corpse and the injured passenger to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Efforts to stop the driver of the private car who knocked down the victim were said to be abortive.

When contacted, Ajayi Okasanmi, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara, confirmed the incident.

(NAN)