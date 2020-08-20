Flood: Agencies urge Gwagwalada community to take safety measures

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have tasked leaders of Gwagwalada community to take safety measures to forestall possible flood as September and October approach.

NEMA Assistant Chief Planning Officer, Abuja Operation Office, Reuben Babatunde, gave the charge at a sensitisation programme for the residents of the community.“We must all do everything possible to avert the dangers caused by flooding,” he said.

According to Mr Babatunde, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydro-logical Services Agency (NIHSA) have predicted a lot of rainfall, hence the need to sensitise the people to the dangers of possible flood.

“Gwagwalada was among the towns in Abuja listed as being in danger. We don’t want what happened in 2012 to repeat itself where lives and properties were lost. There is a need for us to take precautions.

“We are here to sensitise you on what to do to guard against the flood. You must stop dumping refuse inside drainage. Those who have houses close to waterways must leave immediately to safer locations.

“The effect of the flood will not only affect the community but everybody because flood is very devastating. Prevention is better than cure,” Mr Babatunde said.

He also called on the leaders to enlighten the community on the need to adhere to Coronavirus protocols as directed by NEMA and FEMA personnel.

FEMA Deputy Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Florence Wenegieme, also advised the leaders of the community to involve town criers in information dissemination to save the community.

According to Ms Wenegieme, NEMA and FEMA are doing their part because they are the first respondents to an emergency in the FCT.

“We are calling on the leaders to do their part and ensure that the information goes round.

“The heavy downpour is coming; government does not want to lose any life in the same Gwagwalada and Giri communities.”

Ms Wenegieme also spoke on the novel Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic, and stressed the need for the people to adhere to the preventive measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Coronavirus is real; we must wash our hands regularly, use hand sanitiser and keep some distance away from our neighbours,” she said.

(NAN)