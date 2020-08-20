COVID-19 patient writes WASSCE in isolation centre

Related News

A 16-year-old COVID-19 patient, currently sitting for the senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin, wrote one of her papers on Wednesday.

The patient, who was admitted into the facility on Tuesday, wrote her Agricultural Science paper on Wednesday under close supervision by an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

“It was a close contact with a close relative of hers that tested positive. It was through contact tracing that she happened to be tested positive.

“The state government deemed it fit to arrange for her to have (a) safe place for her to write the exam without fear of stigmatization or risk to other students,” the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said.

Also, the case management lead in the centre, Kudirat Oladiji-Lambe, disclosed that the young girl is asymptomatic and will be in isolation for two weeks.

“She is asymptomatic, which means she does not show any symptoms, and she’s stable. She is just here to observe her two weeks isolation process,” Mrs Oladiji-Lambe said.

She noted that the student has been certified to be mentally and physically fit to write her exams.

So far, Kwara State has recorded a total of 906 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 186 are active while 687 have been managed and discharged.

However, 23 persons have succumbed to the disease in the state.