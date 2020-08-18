Police confirm abduction of foreign national in Niger

The police command in Niger has confirmed the abduction of a foreign national and a Nigerian by suspected bandits between Yankila and Regina village of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner of police, Adamu Usman, comfirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Mr Usman said on August 17 at about 11.05 hours, information was received that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped two staff of Transparent construction company.

He said that the victims were handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident.

“We have already deployed a team of armed security personnel to rescue the victims,” Mr Usman said.

