Troops eliminate bandits in Niger –DHQ

Army Headquarters
Army Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Whirl Punch have eliminated an unspecified number of armed bandits in an encounter at Tashan Kare in Niger State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, in a statement on Monday, said the success was in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to rid the North Central of criminal elements.

Mr Enenche said the troops acted based on credible intelligence on the attack by bandits.

He said troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and made contact with the bandits.

“The gallant troops engaged the armed bandits with superior fire power killing unspecified numbers while others fled in disarray into the bushes.

“Sadly troops suffered three casualties while two others were wounded in action.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country,” he said.

(NAN)

