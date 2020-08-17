Benue Assembly speaker recovers from COVID-19

The Speaker of Benue House of Assembly, Titus Uba, has been declared negative of the COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Uba’s Chief Press Secretary, Lubem Tiav, issued on Monday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Mr Uba was given his COVID-19 negative result by the NCDC on Saturday.

NAN reports that the NCDC officials had in their report on July 19 confirmed that Mr Uba and Tertsea Gbiseh (Kwande East/PDP) tested positive to the virus.

The two lawmakers proceeded on self-isolation immediately after they were given their results.

However, Mr Uba, who had been receiving treatment since then, was declared to have recovered and would resume for the assembly’s plenary on Aug. 18, 2020.

In the statement, the Speaker called on the community not to let down their guard against the virus, but to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures, as prescribed by the medical professionals.

He commended members of the House for conducting the affairs of the assembly without rancour while he was in self-isolation.

(NAN)

