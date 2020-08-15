FCTA demolishes 134 houses in Apo Akpmajenya indigenous community

Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello
Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday, demolished 134 houses at Apo Akpmajenya indigenous community, to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was coordinated by the FCT Task Force on City Sanitation, under the leadership of Ikharo Attah.

Briefing journalists shortly after the exercise, Muktar Galadima, the Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, explained that the community had been marked for demolition since January.

Mr Galadima said that prior to the demolition, the FCTA, through its relevant agencies, interfaced with the inhabitants of the settlement on the need for them to vacate the area.

He said that the area fell under the corridor of the planned Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX).

Mr Galadima said the community fell on one of the road interchanges linking Oladipo Diya Road, which is an arterial road with the outer southern expressway.

Also, Nasir Suleiman, Deputy Director, Planning and Resettlement, Department of Resettlement and Compensation, said 131 houses and 169 plots were given as compensation to the affected persons.

Suleiman said that the FCT administration had provided a plot of land for the community Chief’s house, comprehensive development and commercial plots.

He said that most of the affected individuals had already moved to Apo Resettlement Scheme quarters, adding that a few of them had yet to move.

He further explained that the policy of the Federal Capital City (FCC) was to resettle all the indigenous people affected by the demolition.

    READ ALSO: Abuja markets now to open everyday

On his part, Baba Lawan, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), said that the village constituted an environmental nuisance and monumental waste generation entity.

Mr Lawan added that on a daily basis, trucks of waste generated from the village were carted away to the central dump site.

According to him, about 80 per cent of activities going on in the village are commercial because the place is not a traditional Gbagi village.

“The village is now occupied by commercial people who are mainly traders and they generate lots of waste and those wastes are deposited even on the road,” he said.

He said the Akpmajenya village also caused traffic gridlock on the axis due to its location around Oladipo Diya road and Apo Mechanic Village road junction.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Contributing, the Director, FCT Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, noted that the village also served as a hideout for criminals where stolen property, including cars, were taken to.

Mr Gwary used the occasion to reiterate the determination of the FCT administration to continue to provide adequate security for lives and property in the territory.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application