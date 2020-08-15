Kogi Poly expels 25 students for examination malpractice

Kogi State Polytechnic
Kogi state polytechnic

The Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 25 students for their involvement in various forms of examination malpractice.

The institution disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Uredo Omale, its Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, on Saturday in Lokoja.

Mrs Omale said the decision was taken at the meeting of the institution’s Governing Board held on August 13.

According to her, the decision is in line with the recommendation of the Students Examination Malpractice Committee.

She said that the students were found guilty of various forms of examination misconduct during the second semester examination for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The spokesperson said the board had during the meeting also approved a backlog of results across all schools, beginning from the 2016/2017 academic session.

“The meeting also considered and approved the establishment of the School of Agricultural Technology at the Itakpe campus of the Polytechnic,” she said.

She said that the newly-approved school would commence academic activities with National Diploma (ND) programmes in the 2020/2021 Session.

“It will offer programmes such as Animal Health and Production Technology, Agriculture and Bio-enviromental Technology, Horticultural Technology and Agricultural Technology,” Mrs Omale said.

She further stated that the board also approved the constitution of three committees to handle pressing academic and disciplinary issues.

They are: Committees for Result Verification to be chaired by the Deputy Rector, Dr Lamidi Kehinde, the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, with Mr Stephen Rowland of the School of General Studies as Chairman and the Student Disciplinary Committee to be chaired by the Director of Academic Planning, Mrs Ruth Haruna.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application