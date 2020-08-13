Ex-PDP Chairman, three others docked over alleged conspiracy, theft

Related News

A former Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Yakubu Chocho, and three others were on Thursday docked before Kasuwa Nama Upper Area Court I, Jos, over alleged criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft.

The three other accused persons are: a cleaner, Helen Yakubu, a Guard, Samka Gyol and a Carpenter, Adamu Garba, all of whom pleaded not guilty to the one count charge labelled against them by the police.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Helen and Samka work in the State PDP office located on No 20/22, Yakubu Gowon Way, Jos, where items, including Laptop, Golden pen and tea condiments belonging to the Party’s Director of Administration, Ishaku Chuntai, were stolen.

The Police prosecutor, Daniel Longwal, told the Upper Area Court presided over by Lawal Suleiman, that on August 11 the four accused persons conspired and broke into the office of the Director of Admin and stole his Laptop, Gold pen and tea condiments all amounting to N135,000.

Mr Longwal also alleged that Mr Chocho gave the order for the changing of the lock of the office of the Director of Admin of the party which resulted in the theft.

“My Lord, the accused persons criminally conspired to cause mischief and theft of a Laptop of N125,000, Gold pen of N6,000, and Tea condiments of N2,500, an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 53, 273 and 231 of the Penal Code of Plateau State.

“They conspired and broke into the office of the Director of Admin, Mr Ishaku Chuntai within the PDP office on Aug. 11,’ he alleged.

The prosecutor quickly applied for an adjournment since the accused persons had not pleaded guilty to the charge.

But the defence counsel, Panshak Dakyen, said even though he was against the application for an adjournment, he had an application for bail for the four accused persons.

The judge, however, granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of N50,000 each and a surety each in like sum.

The case has been adjourned to September 30 for definite hearing.

(NAN)