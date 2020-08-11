Kwara records eight new COVID-19 cases

Kwara State map
Kwara State has recorded eight new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state now has a total of 865 confirmed cases of the virus, while one patient was discharged.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Tuesday day in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the new cases were recorded on Monday.

He said out of the 865 confirmed cases, 516 patients were discharge leaving 330 active cases in the state.

Mr Ajakaye said 19 deaths have been recorded out of the 3, 853 people tested for the virus.

He added that 2, 922 tested negative for coronavirus with 66 tests being awaited.

(NAN)

