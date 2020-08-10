Gunmen kill 13 villagers in Benue

Benue on map
Benue on map

The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of 13 villagers by unknown gunmen in Edikwu community, Apa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Catherine Anene, a deputy superintendent of police and Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the incident in a statement in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mrs Anene said the district had overtime experienced incessant crisis over chieftaincy tussle until the state government intervened and peace returned in the community.

She said the attackers remained unknown while investigation had already commenced into the matter.

“Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs until May 25 when the Benue government convened a peace meeting headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

“Peace was restored to the area but on Aug. 10, at about 04:00hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

READ ALSO: Ondo deputy governor announces resignation from PDP

“A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress,” she said.

A resident of the community who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack on the Edikwu community was unprovoked.

“The unknown gunmen stormed the community at the early hours of today, shooting sporadically and burning down houses, leaving many people dead while others are still missing.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application