APC defeats PDP to win Nasarawa Assembly bye-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ismail Danbaba, has won the bye-election for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Iiyasu Umar, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, announced the result of the bye-election conducted on Saturday in Nasarawa.

Announcing the result, Mr Umar said the APC candidate scored 7,475 to defeat Bage Nuhu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 4,608 votes.

He said that during the bye-election, 12,217 votes were cast, while 12,083 valid votes were recorded with 134 rejected votes.

“By the power conferred on me as the Returning Officer of this election, I hereby declared the APC candidate the winner, having scored the highest number of votes cast,’’ he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC scheduled the Nasarawa Central bye-election following the death of the member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the state House of Assembly, Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. (NAN)

