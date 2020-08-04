Kwara Deputy Governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi
Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi

The deputy governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa, have contracted coronavirus.

Mr Alabi is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on Coronavirus.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the couple underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.”

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.”

The couple joins the long list of government officials who have contracted the disease in Nigeria.

Recall that the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State governor, Aminu Adisa, died of COVID-19 last month.

Over 40,000 infections have been reported in the country so far.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application