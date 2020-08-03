Kwara govt announces resumption date for SS3 students

Related News

The Kwara State Government has announced August 5 for the resumption of students preparing for the secondary school certificate examinations.

The government has also provided 65,000 face masks for senior secondary class three students as part of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

“On behalf of the Kwara State Government and His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq I present these face masks to the Honourable Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Bisola Ahmed, for onward distribution to our SS3 students as they prepare to resume academic activities.”

“This is just the beginning as they will get more and more of our support,” Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said on Monday.

“This is the first phase as we are also giving out sanitisers while the Ministry of Education, working with the committee and stakeholders in the sector, has been mandated to ensure that safety rules are adhered to,” he added.

Mrs Ahmed said the government is making every effort to ensure strict adherence to the preventive measures directed by the Federal Ministry of Education for the safety of students.

“Our SS3 students will resume this week, precisely on Wednesday. We have 65,000 face masks here which will be distributed to schools across the three senatorial districts of the state. The face masks are now being distributed through the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).”

“We have spoken with the principals of the schools and they are ready to support the state government and we assure you that all the preventive measures, as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education, will be provided as the schools resume.”

She assured Kwarans that the face masks will get to the students across the state.

The commissioner said only the SS 3 students are to resume on Wednesday for now, adding that other exit students would be communicated on their date of resumption ahead of their own examinations.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria had 43,841 infections while 20,308 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 888 persons have died from the disease.