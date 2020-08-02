Police vow to fish out killers of Nasarawa district head

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Police in Nasarawa State have vowed that it will fish out the killers of Amos Obere, the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Mr Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen on Friday.

Nansel Ramhan, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made the vow while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the command will not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said an investigation to unravel the circumstances and those behind the attack had since commenced.

Mr Ramhan also urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would aid the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

The police spokesperson said the force received information about the attack on Friday at about 10 p.m.

“Upon the receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising Special Anti Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Vigilante led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) raced to the scene and discovered that the victim was shot.

“He was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Mararaba Udege,” he said.

Mr Obere, until his demise, was the district head of Odu Village in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government. (NAN).

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application