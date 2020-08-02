Police vow to fish out killers of Nasarawa district head

Related News

The Police in Nasarawa State have vowed that it will fish out the killers of Amos Obere, the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Mr Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen on Friday.

Nansel Ramhan, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made the vow while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the command will not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said an investigation to unravel the circumstances and those behind the attack had since commenced.

Mr Ramhan also urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would aid the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

The police spokesperson said the force received information about the attack on Friday at about 10 p.m.

“Upon the receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising Special Anti Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Vigilante led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) raced to the scene and discovered that the victim was shot.

“He was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Mararaba Udege,” he said.

Mr Obere, until his demise, was the district head of Odu Village in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government. (NAN).