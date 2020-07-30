Niger govt. signs N10bn MoU for 40km road

Related News

The Niger State Government has signed a N10 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for the construction of 40 kilometers road in the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello, during the signing of the MoU on Thursday in Minna, said the project was to decongest Minna city and expand it for development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the project tagged “Abubakar Sani Bello Bypass/Minna City Expansion Project, would pass through Gidan Kwano-Garatu-Tutungo-Gurusu totalling 40 kilometres.

Mr Bello, who was represented by Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, explained that the project was an initiative of Manzuwa but the government would provide an enabling environment for the project.

He added that the road project would serve as an alternative route and exit for motorists in terms of traffic gridlock within Minna city.

He disclosed that three ministries, Lands and Housing, Works and Infrastructure, Development and Transport would drive the project.

“The Ministry of Land will do the assessment, payment of compensation and facilitate the project, while the Ministry of Works which is the eye of the government will ensure that the project is aligned with quality and standard.

“The Ministry of Transport will be in charge of movement of goods and services and as a responsible government, we will ensure that the project is started and completed within stipulated period,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Manzuwa Venture, Adamu Ibn-Adamu, said the project would commence in October for a period of 36 months at the cost of N10 billion.

He disclosed that Manzuwa venture would be responsible for the financing of the project, adding that the company would recuperate its funds through a financing institution.

Mr Ibn-Adamu disclosed that the firm would recuperate its funds through sales of layout and issuing certificates of occupancy on the allotted land by the government.

“The land for the project is 10,000 hectares and it will benefit the 25 local government areas of the state,” he said.

He said the project would commence from Pago to Federal University Minna (FUT) Permanent site, adding that the road would consist of a city and layout.

The roads to be constructed include Bida-Minna road, Garatu-Gidan Kwano junction, Tutungo-Pago roundabout, Gurusu junction and Minna-Gwada road by Gurusu junction.

(NAN)