Eid-el-Kabir: FCT Minister directs Muslims to hold prayer in neighbourhood Juma’at Mosques

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has declared that there would be no Eid prayers at the National Eid prayer ground located on the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway (Airport Road), in Abuja.

The minister made the announcement in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Bello explained that the decision was reached at a meeting between the FCT administration and members of delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative led by its Chairman, Tajudeen Adigun, an imam.

He also said the meeting discussed the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The minister said all worshippers are enjoined to hold Eid prayers in the premises of their neighbourhood Juma’at mosques.

He noted that Eid prayers should last for a maximum of one hour only between 8a.m. to 10a.m.

Mr Bello said that all other Eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as the extant guidelines on the closure of public parks, recreation, entertainment and sporting areas still subsists.

He advised all religious authorities to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship.

The minister reiterated that all other health and safety protocols regarding places of worship as earlier issued by the FCTA remain in effect.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief Imam of the National Mosque Mohammed Kabir, the Secretary of the league of Imam Initiative, Isiaq Zango, Abdullahi Adam of the JIBWIS Mosque and Yaqub Alhassan of Nigerian Police Force Headquarters Mosque.

Also present were the FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat Muhammed Kawu and others.

(NAN)