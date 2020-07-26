Niger govt speaks on fatal boat mishap

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

The Niger State Government has commiserated with the people of Suleja and Gurumana in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, over flood disaster and boat mishap, on Saturday, that claimed 10 lives.

In a statement on Sunday in Minna, Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the government was disturbed by the incidents.

She noted that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had issued flood alerts to some council areas in Niger.

She urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government advice on temporary relocation and clearing of drains to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident.

On the boat mishap in Gurumana Community in Shiroro LGA, the official said that it was regrettable.

She said that the government was not relenting in efforts to end banditry.

She added that security agencies had been adequately mobilised to ensure protection of lives and property.

The chief press secretary appealed to NEMA to urgently intervene to reduce hardship faced by the people of both communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had, on July 13, appealed to communities around river banks, particularly the flood-prone areas and those situated on the tributaries of River Niger to be cautious and pay attention to the rising water levels in their areas.

NEMA, NIHSA and NIMET had earlier predicted that some local government areas of the state and other states fall within highly probable flood-risk areas for 2020.

(NAN)

