Flood submerges buildings, bridge in Abuja community

Flood, arising from a downpour on Saturday, has submerged more than 20 buildings in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The flood caused by rain that started from Friday night to early hours of Saturday also submerged Gwagwalada bridge and a hotel.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the flooded areas, observed that the flood had taken over Gwagwalada bridge linking Abuja to Lokoja.

Some motorists detoured while others parked for the water to subside.

Some residents were forced to either remain indoors or sail to safety.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that flooding was a common occurrence in the community because of its proximity to a riverine area.

Yunusa Dogo, whose house collapsed, told NAN that he was asleep when water submerged his house.

“The level of destruction is devastating; it is quite unfortunate that the flood has affected many people in this community.

“I was asleep when water submerged my house. I had to quickly move my children to a neighbour’s house,” the father of six children said.

One of the residents of the area, Sarah Luka, said: “As you can see no way for the water to flow down to the stream in the whole community.

Gwagwalada flood

“We have lost so many of our goods to the flood. I and my children couldn’t sleep all through the night because of the flood.”

Sunday Kaka, a motorist, who parked his car before the flooded bridge, waiting for the water to subside, said he could not risk the danger of crossing the bridge.

Abuja-Lokoja road close to the flooded bridge

Many of the residents and motorists blamed the government for failing to put in place measures to handle emergencies.

(NAN)