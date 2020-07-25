Northern Governors, Lai Mohammed mourn Kwara governor’s father

Related News

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State over the death of his father and elder statesman, AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq, who died at 93.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos, described the death as “painful”.

Mr Lalong said that the death the elder statesman, who was the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is a great loss not only to the people of Kwara State but to the entire region and the nation at large.

“We are saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region and Nigeria through many responsibilities he handled during his lifetime.

“Though his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate,” he said.

The chairman said the deceased contributed to the development of Nigeria as a member of the Northern House of Assembly.

He said the deceased was also a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast, member of the Federal Parliament, and Minister of State for Transport among other duties he handled effectively.

He urged members of his family particularly his wife, Hajia Raliat, children and grandchildren to accept his death as the will of God.

He encouraged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life on earth and left lasting legacies which should be sustained.

‘Landmark achievements’

Similarly, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the late Mr Abdul-Razaq “left his footprints in the sand of time”.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday in Abuja, the Minister said the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, “was not just a mere witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active participant”.

The condolence message was made available to journalists by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

In the message, the minister condoled with the governor and his entire family over the death of their patriarch; the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara.

He said the family of the deceased should take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a worthy, fulfilled and exemplary life.

‘The minister added: “‘However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour.

“That he lived long enough to see Gov. AbdulRazaq, elected and sworn is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements”.