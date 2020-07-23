COVID-19: Kwara govt slashes 2020 budget by 29 per cent

Related News

The Kwara State Government has proposed a 29.4 per cent downward review of the 2020 budget to N114, 791,853,968 from N162,487,666,170.

This is owing to the dwindling revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has greatly affected the global economy.

Nigeria has so far recorded 38,344 confirmed cases across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with hundreds of more cases recorded daily.

Before now, the federal government and some state governments had also reviewed downward their budgets.

At a virtual meeting presided by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the state economic council approved the Revised Appropriation Bill 2020 for presentation to the State House of Assembly.

The revised budget was presented by Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Oyeyemi Florence, at the cabinet meeting.

The governor forwarded the document to the state House of Assembly on Thursday.

The revised budget, according to the commissioner for communication, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, prioritises completion of ongoing capital projects and first-line charges such as payment of salary, gratuities and pension, and social spendings targeted at curbing abject poverty.

The new budget allocated N46.9bn to capital expenditure, down from the N89.4bn in the approved one, while N67.8bn would be spent on recurrent expenditure, down from N73bn in the appropriation law.

The proposal adjusted revenue to the state to N104 billion, down from the N150.2 billion in the approved budget.

“Sectoral breakdown showed a huge allocation of N22.9bn to health (as against N27.7bn in the approved budget); N23.6bn to education, down from N33.8bn in the approved budget, N6.6bn to Works, down from N17.2bn in the approved budget; and N2.3bn to agriculture, down from the initial N3.3bn,” the commissioner stated.

READ ALSO:

She added that the sources of financing of the revised budget included federal allocation of N46.1 billion; internally generated revenue of N25.9bn; opening balance of N7.4 billion; N6.9 billion; anticipated receipts for the various inherited World Bank programmes in the state such as Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), Community and Social Development Project(CSDP), Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), and Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN), etc; and the domestic short-term loan of N1.8 billion (UBEC counterpart funds).

“The financial estimate was predicated on zero-based budgeting approach system and the macro-fiscal assumptions in the addendum to the Federal Government MTEF 2020, including $25 oil price as against the pre-pandemic $57 (56.1% decrease), oil production estimate of 1.9m barrel per day as against 2.18million barrel per day (12.8% reduction), average exchange rate of N360 as against 305, and inflation rate of 14.13% as opposed to the 10.81 earlier predicted.”

“The budget would also reallocate resources from administrative capital to investment capital on economic driven activities to create employment opportunities in agriculture, industries, small and medium scale enterprises, infrastructure in energy, ICT development and rural road development,” she noted.