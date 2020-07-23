COVID-19: Nasarawa govt. reduces 2020 budget to N62.96bn

Related News

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage after Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House, Danladi Jatau.

The speaker said the passage of the budget into law tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was due to the importance of budget to the development of the state.

” A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 138.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has passed third reading.

“This comprises N31,943,912,285.00 billion only as recurrent expenditures while N26,465,632,374.00 billion only as Capital expenditure and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion, only,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi urged the state government to intensify efforts to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement statutory allocation to the state.

The speaker commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members for their commitments in ensuring that the bill sees the light of the day.

“I appreciate all of you for your commitment and for the passion you have for the people of the state,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on July 20, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State transmitted a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion only to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

The governor had on December 4, 2019 presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

Mr Sule said the budget was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence.

The state assembly subsequently passed the appropriation bill into law on December 23, 2019 after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.

(NAN)