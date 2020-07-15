Three men arraigned for alleged ‘one chance’ robbery

Three men on Wednesday appeared before a Grade I Area Court Nyanya, Abuja, for allegedly robbing passengers in different locations.

The police charged Emeka Okafor, Collins Nwabueze, Ikedichi Aghai with criminal conspiracy and Robbery.

The prosecution counsel, D.F. Abba, told the court that the defendants conspired and robbed three women, Jenifer Okoro, Amana Rosemary and Ebere George, in what is popularly known as “one chance” at different locations and carted away their phones and money in which amount was yet to be ascertained.

He said the offence contravenes Section 97 and 289 of the Penal Code law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Mr Abdullahi Ogedengbe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1.5 million each with one surety each in like sum.

The judge ordered that the sureties must be civil servants not lower than GL10.

He adjourned the case until July 21, for hearing.

(NAN)

