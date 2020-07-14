Insecurity: IGP approves two units of mobile police force for Kogi

The Police Inspector-General (IGP), Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The Inspector -General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the establishment of two new mobile police force units in Kabba and Okene areas of Kogi State.

The Public Relation Officer of the state police command, William Aya, who confirmed this in Lokoja on Tuesday said that while Unit 70 will be in Kabba, Okene will host Unit 77.

He said men and officers of Unit 70 had already commenced operation while men and officers of Unit 77 just arrived in the state on July 10.

He said the state police Commissioner, Ede Ayuba, had started deploying the officers and men of Unit 77 to Okene and its environs.

Mr Aya said the establishment of the two units brings to three the number of mobile police force units in the state.

He said the establishment of units 70 and 77 was in response to the rising cases of kidnappings, killings and armed robbery on Okene -Lokoja road and other parts of the state.

He assured motorists and travellers plying Okene-Lokoja road of their safety, saying that the mobile policemen had been charged to take full control of the road.

(NAN)

