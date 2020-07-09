COVID-19: NCDC to establish test centre in Nasarawa

Related News

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that plans are on the way to establish a molecular laboratory in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the centre, Chikwe Ihekweazu, while on a courtesy call to the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House on Wednesday.

Mr Ihekweazu, who was in the state on an official visit, said the idea is to enable medical experts to carry out tests for COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that the NCDC will work with the state government to set up the laboratory in the next few weeks.

Mr Ihekweazu was in the state to inspect facilities at the Nasarawa State Infectious Diseases Control Centre, in Lafia, the state capital.

He promised to brief the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on the progress made in Nasarawa State, with a view to supporting the state further.

“I’m going to Abuja with two mandates. What I can do from the small pot of resources-human, technical and otherwise. But also to passionately talk to the PTF to recognize the work you are doing and support you,” he told the governor.

If the molecular laboratory comes to fruition, COVID-19 test will be conducted in Lafia, instead of taking samples to Abuja for the test.

The governor, Mr Sule, said the policy thrust of his administration is to complete every conceivable dream initiated by his predecessors.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, described the infectious diseases control centre as the best in West Africa, if not Africa as a whole.