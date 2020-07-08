COVID-19: I last saw my Chief of Staff two months before his death – Kwara Governor

Related News

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said he last had physical contact with his Chief of Staff, Adisa Logun, on April 6, two months before his death on Tuesday from the new coronavirus complications.

Mr AbdulRazaq disclosed this through a statement on Wednesday by Olayinka Fafoluyi, the Special Assistant to the governor on new media.

Mr Fafoluyi said the governor last had any physical contact with Mr Logun during the launch of the conditional cash transfer for the elderly.

He said the governor’s subsequent meetings with the late CoS had all been virtual.

The statement said government officials who recently had physical contacts with Mr Logun have gone into self-isolation.

“Kwara State officials who have had contact with the late Chief of Staff Aminu Adisa Logun in the past two weeks have all proceeded on self isolation while their samples are taken for COVID-19 test,” .

Mr Logun died on Tuesday, a few hours after the test of his result returned positive for COVID-19.

The state government has declared a seven-day mourning in his honour.

The deceased was a pioneer industrialist in Ilorin and an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. He hailed from Ilorin, the state capital.