Kwara Governor’s Chief of Staff dies of COVID-19

Aminu Adisa Logun, the chief of staff to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has died, the state government announced Tuesday evening.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State Aminu Adisa Logun (min).

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The Governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

“The Governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“Details about his Janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”

Mr Logun was a pioneer industrialist in Ilorin and an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. He hailed from Ilorin, the state capital.

He was chairman of the 80-member Kwara State Transition Committee appointed by Governor AbdulRazaq before his inauguration last year.

An alumnus of Barewa College, Zaria, Mr Logun attended King’s College, Lagos and earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University of Technology and a Master’s of Science (M.Sc.) from Birmingham University, both in the United Kingdom.

He worked at various times in Lever Brothers, Port Sunlight, UK; Cerekem Arhus, Denmark; North Brewery Limited Kano; Ajaokuta Steel Company; and Nigeria Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. He was also a General Manager at the New Nigeria Development Company.