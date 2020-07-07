Nasarawa to open portal for unemployed youth

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State [Photo: ChannelsTV]

Nasarawa State government says it will launch a website where unemployed youth will be registered across the state and afford them the opportunity to select skill acquisition of their choice.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for youth and sport Othman Bala Adam in a chat with journalists in Lafia.

Mr Othman said that registration will commence in the first week of August and that the ministry of youth and sport development will release the link for prospective youth to register.

He said government will use the website for job consideration when the need arises while urging youths across the state to take advantage and get registered

Mr Othman said that the idea is to also have a database of potential and unemployed youths across the state and register them according to the
career of their choice.

He said that the portal will be designed in such a way that registered youth will be afforded the opportunity to also select skill acquisition of their choice and be trained so as to be self-reliant.

“Registered youth will state their qualification, for those who are educated, while those who are not fortunate to attend school will also have their names and equally make a career choice.”

Mr Othman explained that the portal will also give government statistical data of the number of unemployed youths across the state and plan
towards providing jobs for them.

“It will afford us the opportunity to also plan ahead on how to provide incentives to those that participate in any of the skill acquisition programme.

“We are out to ensure that we capture the majority of our talented youths who are not gainfully employed but can train on becoming self-reliant.

“This government is conscious of the fact that the youth form the majority of the population but lack what to do. So we will design the website in such a way that other agencies can have access and may have professionals with skills that can work in their agencies.

“For instance, if we have a construction job in the state that needs builders and other professionals, we will click on the site and go to the space for builders and select those eligible and send to the contractor for consideration. So we don’t need to start advertising or going out looking for them.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application