Nasarawa to open portal for unemployed youth

Nasarawa State government says it will launch a website where unemployed youth will be registered across the state and afford them the opportunity to select skill acquisition of their choice.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner for youth and sport Othman Bala Adam in a chat with journalists in Lafia.

Mr Othman said that registration will commence in the first week of August and that the ministry of youth and sport development will release the link for prospective youth to register.

He said government will use the website for job consideration when the need arises while urging youths across the state to take advantage and get registered

Mr Othman said that the idea is to also have a database of potential and unemployed youths across the state and register them according to the

career of their choice.

He said that the portal will be designed in such a way that registered youth will be afforded the opportunity to also select skill acquisition of their choice and be trained so as to be self-reliant.

“Registered youth will state their qualification, for those who are educated, while those who are not fortunate to attend school will also have their names and equally make a career choice.”

Mr Othman explained that the portal will also give government statistical data of the number of unemployed youths across the state and plan

towards providing jobs for them.

“It will afford us the opportunity to also plan ahead on how to provide incentives to those that participate in any of the skill acquisition programme.

“We are out to ensure that we capture the majority of our talented youths who are not gainfully employed but can train on becoming self-reliant.

“This government is conscious of the fact that the youth form the majority of the population but lack what to do. So we will design the website in such a way that other agencies can have access and may have professionals with skills that can work in their agencies.

“For instance, if we have a construction job in the state that needs builders and other professionals, we will click on the site and go to the space for builders and select those eligible and send to the contractor for consideration. So we don’t need to start advertising or going out looking for them.”