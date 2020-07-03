Kwara Gov reshuffles cabinet

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq [Photo: @kwaragovt]

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Friday announced a cabinet reshuffle involving five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced this on Friday in a statement in Ilorin.

The statement said those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Olanrewaju Murtala who was moved to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Harriet Oshatimehin replaced Mr Murtala in the Ministry of Communication.

He said the Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Saifudeen, had been moved to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

Mr Ajakaye said the Commissioner in the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aisha Ahman-Pategi, had been redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

“Commissioner for Special Duties, Funke Juliana Oyedun, goes to the Ministry of Environment,” Mr Ajakaye said.

(NAN)

