Kogi gets acting Chief Judge

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the appointment of Justice Henry Olusuyi as the acting chief judge of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, confirmed the appointment in a statement issued on Friday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Mr Mohammed said Mr Olusuyi would function in that capacity pending the appointment of a substantive CJ.

The position became vacant following the death of Justice Nasir Ajanah on June 29.

Similarly, the appointment of Bayo Olowosegun as the acting President of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal by the governor, was also announced in the statement.

Mr Olowosegun’s appointment also followed the demise of former occupant of the office, Shaibu Atadoga, who died on June 22.

Both appointments are for an initial period of three months, the government disclosed in the statement.

(NAN)

