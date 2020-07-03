Gov Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the executive governor of Plateau State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of Lalong]
Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, made this known in Jos.

Mr Manjang said, “The Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19 after the test that was conducted for members of the State EXCO on July 1, 2020 following the directive of Governor Lalong.

“The Chief of Staff is asymptomatic and in good condition.”

Mr Manjang said that already, health officials have begun treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in Jos, while members of his family and other contacts were being traced, tested and quarantined.

He said that the Chief of Staff, who is in high spirits deserves prayers from members of the public.

The commissioner also called on the public to endeavour to submit to COVID-19 testing which was very important in unveiling cases and for eventual treatment.

He further disclosed that other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of agencies as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday July 2 and were awaiting their results.

Mr Manjang said that Mr Lalong still admonishes citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

(NAN)

