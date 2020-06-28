Kogi Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah, is dead

Nasir Ajanah
Nasir Ajanah (Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters0

The Chief Judge of Kogi State and Life Bencher, Nasir Ajanah, is dead.

He was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, after a protracted illness at the age of 64, in an Abuja hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Information Officer of the state judiciary, Saeed Saqueeb, confirmed the death.

Mr Ajanah, who was appointed as a judge by the old Kwara State Government and moved to Kogi after the creation of the state in 1991, served in Ankpa, Okene and Lokoja before his appointment as Chief Judge.

Mr Ajanah, a Life Bencher, was appointed Chief Judge in acting capacity in December 2008 and later confirmed substantive Chief Judge in May 2009.

Samuel Otta had acted as chief judge for six months but could not clinch the seat after the retirement of the pioneer chief judge of the state Umaru Eri.

NAN recalls that the Kogi state Judiciary on June 22 lost Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, after a brief illness.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application